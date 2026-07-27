Gangnam Brags About Wife Lee Sang-hwa's Wealth: "She Has 500 Gold Medals... She's Great at Investing" ('But Seriously!')

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Gangnam bragged about his wife Lee Sang-hwa's wealth.

On the 27th episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s "But Seriously!", Ko Jun-hee, Gangnam, and Kim Min-soo appeared as guests.

That day, Gangnam addressed rumors that he uses Lee Sang-hwa's card, saying, "I spend a lot of my money on small things. I keep buying perilla leaves, tomatoes, and pork belly with my card, and sometimes I use Sang-hwa's card for things like a TV or a sofa. It has just become natural."

After hearing that, Tak Jae-hoon asked, "Since Lee Sang-hwa is no longer competing, doesn't she have no income?" Gangnam replied, "She has about 500 gold medals," surprising everyone.

The other cast members then joked with envy, saying, "Wasn't she aiming for the gold medals?" "Did you count them one by one?" and "You must have been happy that gold prices went up this time."

Gangnam also shared a story about showing Lee Sang-hwa his bank account before their marriage. He said, "I showed it to her because I wanted to combine our accounts, and she said, 'Oppa, I think you can just use it as pocket money.'" He added, "My wife is also incredibly good at investing. There is so much I can learn from her."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.