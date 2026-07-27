"46-Year-Old" Shim Soo-chang Gets Flustered in Front of His 19-Year-Younger Blind Date... Choi Sung-kook Says, "This Won't Work"

[Sportschosun / Kim Soo-hyun] Shim Soo-chang, 46, was excited about his blind date with Lee Go-eun, who is 19 years younger than him.

The episode of TV CHOSUN's "Love of Joseon" aired on the 27th featured a group meeting for the "Yuk Can Do It" team.

Shim Soo-chang and Lee Go-eun, who have a 19-year age gap, went on a date. Shim asked, "If you were born in 2000, how much older would you want to date?" Lee replied, "In practical terms, I think up to about 10 years older, but the people I actually date are not always the same age."

Choi Sung-kook, who is 24 years younger than his wife, joked, "A 19-year gap is just right," drawing laughter.

When Lee Go-eun asked Shim to give her a preview of his "aegyo," or cute behavior, he awkwardly tried to act cute. Choi shook his head and said, "These two won't work. I just don't feel it."

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.