Go Young-wook mentions prison reading in unexpected tribute to the late Keigo Higashino, sparking backlash: "Did he really need to bring up his prison term?"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Go Young-wook, formerly of Roo'ra, expressed condolences over the death of Japanese mystery novelist Keigo Higashino. However, a specific remark in his tribute post has sparked a heated debate online.

On the 27th, Go Young-wook posted on his X account, formerly Twitter, "I enjoyed reading Keigo Higashino's novels in prison... My deepest condolences..." and paid tribute to the sudden loss.

Earlier that day, Japanese publisher Kodansha announced on its official website that Keigo Higashino had died at the age of 68 in the early hours of the 23rd after battling colon cancer.

Fans around the world have been mourning the loss of the master novelist, who debuted in 1985 with After School and went on to produce numerous bestsellers, including The Devotion of Suspect X and Miracles of the Namiya General Store.

However, when Go Young-wook directly referred to the prison sentence he had served while mourning the deceased, an unexpected war of words broke out online.

After hearing the news, many internet users criticized the comment as thoughtless and unnecessary, saying, "Did he really need to mention 'prison' and his time served in what should have been a sincere tribute?" "It does not seem respectful to the deceased," and "It feels like he is putting his own prison story front and center rather than mourning the loss."

Others, however, urged restraint, saying, "He was simply sharing a personal memory because the author was someone whose books he read during his prison term," and warning against overinterpreting the post.

Meanwhile, Go Young-wook was indicted for sexually assaulting and indecently assaulting three minors between 2010 and 2012. In 2013, the Supreme Court of Korea finalized a sentence of two years and six months in prison. He was also ordered to undergo five years of public disclosure and notification of his personal information, as well as three years of electronic monitoring with an ankle bracelet. He completed his sentence and was released in 2015.

After his release, he tried to resume his career by launching a YouTube channel, but the effort was effectively derailed by public criticism and platform sanctions. Since then, he has continued to share updates and his views on social networking service platforms, repeatedly finding himself at the center of controversy.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.