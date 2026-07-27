Lee Sang-hwa Won Over Gangnam's Parents, Who Opposed Their Marriage, With One Line: "I’m the Only One Who Can Control Him" ('But Seriously!')

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun Reporter] Gangnam revealed Lee Sang-hwa's bold side, saying she never wavered even when his parents opposed their marriage.

On the 27th episode of SBS's "But Seriously!", Ko Jun-hee, Gangnam, and Kim Min-soo appeared as guests.

That day, Gangnam was asked whether he would recommend marriage as someone with experience, and he replied, "I don't think people should get married just because they really want to get married." He added, "I wasn't planning to get married. I had no intention of getting married at all, but then Lee Sang-hwa suddenly appeared, and I thought, 'I should get married,' so I ended up doing it."

Gangnam said he decided to marry after first meeting Lee Sang-hwa on "Law of the Jungle" in 2018. He recalled, "After filming ended, we had a few dinners with the production team, and they naturally created the right atmosphere."

As for the moment he fell for Lee Sang-hwa, he said, "The Olympic Games had just ended then. Lee Sang-hwa walked past in a sleeveless top, and her muscles looked amazing. When our eyes met, I thought, 'I'm going to marry her.'" He added, "I asked Lee Sang-hwa about it too, and she said she felt around that time that she would end up marrying me," drawing surprise.

But their marriage was not smooth sailing. Gangnam said, "My mom strongly opposed the marriage. She told Lee Sang-hwa, 'Why would you marry someone like that? You're someone who represents the country, so why would you marry someone like this jerk? Are you crazy? Don't do it.' I can laugh about it now, but my mom was seriously against it. My dad was also very much opposed."

However, Lee Sang-hwa remained calm despite his parents' opposition. Gangnam said, "Lee Sang-hwa told my parents, 'I am the only one in South Korea who can control this person.' She said, 'Please don't worry. I can handle him,'" touching viewers.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.