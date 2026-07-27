Yang Sang-guk and the 'silver-spoon announcer' date partner seemed headed for a pink romance, but then... he was left stunned by a 3-on-1 male landslide in 'Joseon's Lover'

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] A 3-on-1 date was arranged as Yang Sang-guk, Shim Jae-won, and Yoo Il-han all showed interest in sports announcer Lee Yoo-bin, who drew attention for coming from Gangnam School District 8.

The TV CHOSUN variety show 'Joseon's Lover,' which aired on the 27th, featured a group meeting organized by 'Yuk Can Do It' to bring together single men and women.

That day, Yang Sang-guk and Yoo Il-han, who both liked Lee Yoo-bin at the same time, created a tense atmosphere.

In the round where the men chose their date partners first, Yoo Il-han picked Lee Yoo-bin as soon as it began and won a 10-minute date.

Lee Yoo-bin asked, "Why did you have coffee with someone else earlier?" and Yoo Il-han was flustered, quickly making excuses.

Lee Yoo-bin said, "Feel free to talk to as many other women as you want," but Hwang Bo-ra, who was watching, reacted enthusiastically and said, "Don't believe a word of that."

Yoo Il-han said, "But on the other hand, I feel sorry that I'm taking away your chance to talk with other people," and Lee Yoo-bin reassured him, saying, "I'm actually grateful that you chose me right away."

When they returned to the lodging 10 minutes later, Shim Jae-won asked Lee Yoo-bin for a date, and Yoo Il-han could not hide his disappointment, saying, "I feel so lonely."

In the next round, where the women chose their dates, Lee Yoo-bin carefully picked Yoo Il-han again. Yoo Il-han said he was sure that Lee Yoo-bin had chosen him for a reason, adding that the feeling was mutual.

Lee Yoo-bin and Yoo Il-han even matched in MBTI, blood type, and zodiac sign, and Lee Yoo-bin laughed, saying, "What am I supposed to do?" He said, "I look forward to a fateful love. I believe in destiny," and seemed excited.

On the 'random blind date' Yang Sang-guk proposed, he matched with Lee Yoo-bin just as he had hoped. Lee Yoo-bin, who had also been interested in Yang Sang-guk from the first impression, helped create a warm and cheerful atmosphere.

Yang Sang-guk made a flower bracelet for Lee Yoo-bin and created a pink, romantic mood with his direct flirting, asking, "Are you happy right now or not?!" After the date, Lee Yoo-bin confessed, "I like Sang-guk oppa even more."

For the evening date, which the men chose, Yang Sang-guk, Shim Jae-won, and Yoo Il-han all showed up at the Chinese restaurant where Lee Yoo-bin was waiting. Faced with the 3-on-1 date, all three men could not hide their embarrassment.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.