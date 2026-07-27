Lee Hyori and Lee Sang-soon Go on a Movie Date in Matching Looks... Cheering on Um Jeong-hwa's 'Okay! Madam 2'

[Sportschosun] A photo of singer Lee Hyori and her husband Lee Sang-soon on a movie date has been shared.

On the 27th, Lee Hyori posted several photos along with the caption, "It's been a while since our theater date."

The photos show Lee Hyori and Lee Sang-soon attending the premiere of Um Jeong-hwa's film "Okay! Madam 2" together. Dressed in matching black and white outfits, the couple showed off a calm similar look and sweet affection.

Lee Hyori also shared photos of Um Jeong-hwa, Choi Soo-young, and Bae Jeong-nam greeting the audience on stage, showing her support. She also posted a photo taken with Kim Wan-sun and Yoon Hye-jin at the screening, highlighting their long-standing friendship.

She also shared a photo of herself and Lee Sang-soon posing affectionately in front of the movie poster, adding, "Perfect for hot weather! A refreshing movie," and lending support to the film's promotion.

Meanwhile, Lee Hyori and Lee Sang-soon married in 2013 and lived on Jeju Island before moving to Seoul in 2024. Last year, Lee Hyori opened Ananda Yoga in Yeonhui-dong, Seoul, where she teaches classes herself. She is also active as an MC for the JTBC variety show "My Sibling's Romance."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.