Lee Hyori and Lee Sang-soon Go on a Movie Date in Matching Looks... Cheering on Um Jeong-hwa's 'Okay! Madam 2'

By

Published

Lee Hyori and Lee Sang-soon Go on a Movie Date in Matching Looks... Cheering on Um Jeong-hwa's 'Okay! Madam 2'

[Sportschosun] A photo of singer Lee Hyori and her husband Lee Sang-soon on a movie date has been shared.

On the 27th, Lee Hyori posted several photos along with the caption, "It's been a while since our theater date."

The photos show Lee Hyori and Lee Sang-soon attending the premiere of Um Jeong-hwa's film "Okay! Madam 2" together. Dressed in matching black and white outfits, the couple showed off a calm similar look and sweet affection.

Lee Hyori also shared photos of Um Jeong-hwa, Choi Soo-young, and Bae Jeong-nam greeting the audience on stage, showing her support. She also posted a photo taken with Kim Wan-sun and Yoon Hye-jin at the screening, highlighting their long-standing friendship.

Lee Hyori and Lee Sang-soon Go on a Movie Date in Matching Looks... Cheering on Um Jeong-hwa's 'Okay! Madam 2'

She also shared a photo of herself and Lee Sang-soon posing affectionately in front of the movie poster, adding, "Perfect for hot weather! A refreshing movie," and lending support to the film's promotion.

Meanwhile, Lee Hyori and Lee Sang-soon married in 2013 and lived on Jeju Island before moving to Seoul in 2024. Last year, Lee Hyori opened Ananda Yoga in Yeonhui-dong, Seoul, where she teaches classes herself. She is also active as an MC for the JTBC variety show "My Sibling's Romance."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

원문보기 (View Original Korean Article)
YoonSeon, Cho
More +