"Blanca" Jung Cheol-gyu Reveals He Was Assaulted by a Senior Comedian: "I Was Hit on the Cheek and Even Thought About Getting My Nose Redone"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Comedian Jung Cheol-gyu, who won widespread popularity with his "Blanca" character, has revealed a shocking story about being assaulted by a senior comedian during his career.

On the 26th, a video titled "Comedian hierarchy!! Why did he get beaten while wearing a seat belt in the car?? Senior, you're mean! Special recruit Blanca!" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Namu Miki Heungsinso."

That day, Jung Cheol-gyu recalled the time when he became a special-recruit comedian in KBS's 19th class after gaining popularity as the "Blanca" character on "Gag Concert."

When asked whether there was jealousy among the regular-recruit comedians, he said, "It was less about jealousy and more that I probably seemed unlikable because I wasn't very good at life as a comedian." He added, "If I had been a little more mature, I could have gotten along better with my seniors and juniors. That's regrettable."

"Because I was a special recruit, I didn't have to run errands for senior comedians or show up for group calls like the regular recruits," he continued. "The 'Gag Concert' meeting room was in the research building, and the 'Boksoclub' meeting room was inside the broadcasting station, so we didn't really know much about each other's daily lives. I think they just assumed I was sitting comfortably in an air-conditioned meeting room."

He also confessed that he had once been assaulted by senior comedians.

Jung Cheol-gyu joked, "It wasn't by the people you all know, but by someone else. He wasn't Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo in the world of beatings, more like Eden Hazard or Iniesta level."

He said that at the time, he was under what is commonly called a "slave contract" with his agency. He had been advised that if he moved to another company, he could receive at least 30 million won as a signing fee. Still, he decided to stay out of loyalty to the company that had first reached out to him.

However, that decision led to an unexpected assault.

"I was in a meeting with a writer when a senior told me to come out," Jung Cheol-gyu said. "He asked, 'Who said they'd give you 30 million won?' and then told me to get in the car."

"He fastened my seat belt for me, so I thought we were going somewhere. But then he turned off the engine and slapped me hard on the cheek with his palm," he recalled. "After that, he kept hitting only one side, and it hurt so much. When I turned my head, he said, 'What are you looking at?' and kept hitting the other side too."

He added, "I didn't cry while I was being hit, but when I went back to the cafe where we had been meeting and the writer asked, 'What's wrong with your face?' I burst into tears. I had only recently had nose surgery at the time, and after being hit, I even thought I wanted to have it redone."

Meanwhile, Jung Cheol-gyu rose to major popularity in 2005 with his foreign worker character "Blanca" on KBS's "Gag Concert."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.