Gangnam Reveals Why He Was Called Out by Girls' Generation: "I Didn't Greet Anyone for a Year... I Learned Manners" ('But Seriously!')

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Gangnam revealed why he stopped greeting people for a year during his idol days.

On the 27th episode of SBS's "But Seriously!", Ko Jun-hee, Gangnam, and Kim Min-soo appeared as guests.

Gangnam shared the behind-the-scenes story of his debut that day. He said he weighed more than 100 kilograms in school and had been completely unpopular. "I applied for a band audition and came in second. It was impressive because I was 100 kilograms and still placed second," he said.

He continued, "The chairman of the agency I auditioned for told me to lose weight and come back, and I got so angry that I lost 40 kilograms in just three months. I fainted two or three times." He added, "After I started dieting, they contacted me right away, and I ended up debuting."

Gangnam also looked back on his idol days and said, "The CEO told me not to do variety shows. He said my voice was too high and that I would sound foolish the moment I opened my mouth, so I shouldn't say a word." He added, "Even if I ran into producers in the hallway, I was told not to greet them because I would just look foolish."

He said he did not greet anyone because he had been told to maintain a mysterious image. "I didn't greet anyone for a year, and then Girls' Generation seniors called me over in the hallway. They asked why I wasn't greeting people. So I told them the CEO said not to, and they said that wasn't right and taught me otherwise," he recalled.

He added, "From that moment on, I bowed at 90 degrees. Girls' Generation were the seniors who taught me manners," expressing his gratitude.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.