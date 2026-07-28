Lee Ye-rim, daughter of Lee Kyung-kyu, says goodbye to six beloved dogs: "They've all gone to heaven... I miss them so much"

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Lee Ye-rim, the daughter of comedian Lee Kyung-kyu, has shared the sad news that she has parted ways with the dogs she had spent many years with.

On the 27th, Lee Ye-rim posted photos of memories with her father, Lee Kyung-kyu, and the six dogs, along with the heartbreaking update.

Lee Ye-rim said, "I don't like sharing sad news on social networking service, but I thought there might be people waiting for updates about our babies, so I'm carefully writing this post."

She went on to say, "Time has passed, and we have had to say goodbye to them one by one. The children in the photos are all now in heaven." She added, "I still miss them so much and long for them, but I believe they are now happily running around together in the sky."

She also expressed her affection for the dogs that have crossed the rainbow bridge, saying, "I was truly happy to be with them, I loved them so much, and let's definitely meet again someday."

Lee Ye-rim added, "The other dogs are still healthy and doing well by my side," and explained, "This post is a tribute to the ones in the photos."

Meanwhile, Lee Kyung-kyu is widely known as one of the entertainment industry's most devoted dog lovers, and Lee Ye-rim has also regularly shared glimpses of her daily life with her pets.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.