Nam Bo-ra's Son Already Has Expressions at Just One Month Old... His Mom-Like Smile Is Heart-Melting

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Nam Bo-ra shared an adorable update on her son, who has just turned one month old, and offered a glimpse into her happy life as a mother.

On the 27th, Nam Bo-ra revealed a photo of her one-month-old son.

The photo showed the baby lying quietly in a crib and looking at his mother.

As he met her gaze, the baby showed a sweet expression that seemed to form a faint smile, bringing smiles to those who saw it.

Looking at her son's increasingly expressive face, Nam Bo-ra wrote, "My little bean is starting to show expressions little by little." Her affection for her son, who is growing day by day after birth, came through clearly.

Nam Bo-ra became a mother last month when she welcomed a healthy baby boy. She gave birth to a son weighing 2.9 kilograms and also shared how overwhelmed she felt when she heard his first cry.

At the time, Nam Bo-ra confessed, "I felt relieved that he was born healthy. But I also felt sorry, thinking I may not have protected him well enough in my womb, and I ended up in tears."

Fortunately, the medical team explained, "Only the amniotic fluid was insufficient, and the baby is in a very clean and healthy condition," allowing Nam Bo-ra to finally smile with relief.

Meanwhile, Nam Bo-ra married a businessman of the same age in May last year and gave birth to her first son on the 15th of last month. She is currently sharing her parenting life on social networking service and actively communicating with fans.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.