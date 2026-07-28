Lee Guk-joo Amazed by Zo In-sung’s Real-Life Charm and Personality... "I’ve Been in a Good Mood All Day Since Dawn"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Comedian Lee Guk-joo shared a story about an unexpected encounter with actor Zo In-sung, praising his warm personality and striking real-life appearance.

On the 27th, Lee Guk-joo's YouTube channel released a video titled "My first time driving in Tokyo, my first rest stop... Do I just need to have my first love now? My training Japanese male friend, uncle."

In the video, Lee Guk-joo talked about a recent chance meeting with actor Zo In-sung.

She recalled, "A while ago, I was getting my makeup done at a salon at 6 a.m. I had my eyes closed, and there were so many staff members around that I wondered who had come. Then someone greeted me, saying, 'Hello, Guk-joo.'"

She continued, "I thought I should respond quickly, so I opened my eyes, got up, and turned around. It was Zo In-sung. He looked amazing in person too."

What moved Lee Guk-joo most was Zo In-sung's thoughtful consideration. She said, "In-sung asked me, 'Are you going back and forth between Korea and Japan? Have you just come back to Korea?'" and added, "He knew me. He knew what kind of life I was living."

She added, "It was a shoot that started early in the morning and ended late, but I stayed in a good mood from dawn until the end of the day."

Meanwhile, Lee Guk-joo has been living in Tokyo since last year and traveling between Korea and Japan.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.