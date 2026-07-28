Did Jungjin Lee, with assets worth 4 billion won, strike gold with a 1.5 billion won unlisted investment? "The returns are very good"

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok reporter] Actor Jungjin Lee said he is seeing satisfying returns from his previously disclosed 1.5 billion won investment in unlisted shares.

On the tvN STORY variety show "What Are You Leaving It For?" that aired on the 27th, Lee appeared as a guest and candidly shared an episode from after he revealed his assets, along with the backstory behind his unlisted stock investment.

That day, Lee explained why he had disclosed his assets during a past consultation with a marriage agency, saying, "My assets were not that impressive. I just thought I should be honest."

He had previously drawn attention on a broadcast when he said, "My annual income is about 500 million won, I have 2 billion won in jeonse deposit, 200 million to 300 million won in cash, and about 500 million won in stocks. I also invested about 1.5 billion won in an unlisted company."

When Lee Young-ja asked, "What were you going to do if people asked to borrow money?" Lee replied, "It happens a lot. I also get many messages through social networking service DM saying, 'My daughter is sick' or 'My son is sick,' and asking to borrow money."

He then recalled the time he revealed his unlisted investment, saying, "People scolded me for saying I had invested in stocks. They told me, 'Aren't you in trouble if you talk about an unlisted company?' But I had been following that company for more than 10 years."

When Lee Young-ja asked, "So did it go public? Isn't that when you make money?" Lee answered, "It went public last year."

When she asked again, "You said you invested 1.5 billion won in an unlisted company," Lee explained, "I didn't invest in just one unlisted company. I spread it out across several. One of them went public."

To the follow-up question, "So it worked out? Did it double?" he smiled and said, "The returns are very good."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.