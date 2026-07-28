Go Young-wook Takes Aim at BIBI's WATERBOMB Performance: "Is It a Competition to See Who Takes Off More?"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Go Young-wook, formerly of Roo'ra, shared an article about singer BIBI's WATERBOMB Music Festival stage and voiced a critical view of festivals and performances, drawing mixed reactions online.

On the 27th, Go Young-wook posted a photo of BIBI's WATERBOMB appearance on his X account and linked the article before adding his own thoughts.

He began by saying, "I live in the provinces, so I may not know much..." He then wrote, "Whatever WATERBOMB is... is it a contest where singers come out and compete to see who can take off the most?" criticizing the level of the performance.

He added, "Thinking about Africa, where water is scarce, I feel sorry myself..."

The article he shared said that BIBI's recent WATERBOMB performance has sparked debate, with some calling it "too provocative" and others saying it was a stage that fit the festival concept.

After the post was made public, it drew a wide range of reactions online.

Some users said it may have been a satire of the event's excessive exposure competition, while others commented, "Has he forgotten his own past and is now lecturing others' festivals?" and "It is inappropriate to bring up Africa's water shortage."

Meanwhile, Go Young-wook debuted in 1994 as a member of Roo'ra, but was indicted on charges of rape and indecent assault involving minors. In 2013, the Supreme Court of Korea finalized a sentence of two years and six months in prison. He was released in July 2015 after serving his term, and has since continued to share updates and thoughts through social media.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.