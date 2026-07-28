Jung Sun-hee Says Her Father’s Business Went Bust and the Family Fell Apart, Leaving Her to Repay Debt for 10 Years and Break Down in Tears (Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup)

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Jung Sun-hee opened up about the painful family history behind her father’s business failure, sharing how she spent years repaying debt and revealing a deeply moving story.

On the 27th, a video titled "Jung Sun-hee and Moon Cheon-sik’s Legendary Real Sibling Moments" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup."

That day, Shin Dong-yup said, "Suddenly, old memories came flooding back," as he brought up Jung Sun-hee’s family background.

Shin Dong-yup said, "I don’t know everything, but I do know your father was a remarkable man. Then his business ran into trouble," and Jung Sun-hee calmly replied, "My father’s business failed often."

Shin Dong-yup continued, "There was debt from your father’s business, right? Sun-hee worked hard and kept paying it off little by little. When you finally cleared it all, didn’t you and your mother go on a trip to Jeju Island?" He then grew emotional, saying that Jung Sun-hee and her mother had cried their eyes out after paying off the debt completely. "The feeling of being so happy that you burst into tears—that’s what it was like," he said.

Jung Sun-hee said, "I spent more than 10 years paying off debt. But the one thing I’m truly grateful my mother passed on to me was romance. I received romance."

She recalled, "Our home was always under financial strain. But my mother would take us to the hill behind our house, take photos with a disposable camera, and the three of us would make all kinds of faces while sharing a single bag of snacks and catching butterflies. That was the romance we had."

She went on, "When my father’s business completely collapsed, we had no money, so the family was scattered. We were living in Junggye-dong at the time. We didn’t have bus fare, so we had to walk that distance. But what I loved most was walking home for two and a half hours with a Sony Walkman plugged into my ears. I was so happy. There were flower petals and things like that."

She added, "Later, when my father passed away and I took on another debt, that same mindset still worked. Once the formula of romance became a rule, it became a kind of principle." She continued, "That’s why my mother and I still don’t really get along. A grown daughter and her mother are always fighting for control. But the thread of love that runs through the two of us is romance."

Jung Sun-hee said, "We both went through so much hardship, and yet we still asked ourselves, 'How do we keep holding on to romance like this?'" Shin Dong-yup responded, "Your mother is amazing. She raised you so that you wouldn’t grow up hardened."

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.