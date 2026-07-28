S#arp's Seo Ji-young Shares a Welcome Update... Yoon Tae-young's Wife Im Yoo-jin Joins Her, Too: 'Gangnam Ulzzang Alumni'

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun Reporter] Seo Ji-young, formerly of S#arp, and Im Yoo-jin, the wife of actor Yoon Tae-young, have shared a welcome update.

Han Esther, formerly of Soho-dae and now working as a hair designer, posted several photos on the 27th along with the message, "The old singers are back. Hit, S#arp, Diva, and Soho-dae. We spent our 20s in style, and now we've become parents talking about our kids' worries."

She added, "Still, we really did well in our own ways! Right? The best thing, as always, is seeing the old faces. We came early, so let's save the rest for next time," and wrote, "Gangnam ulzzang alumni. Don't be shy."

The photos showed Han Esther, Seo Ji-young, Im Yoo-jin, and Kim Min-kyung, formerly of Diva, gathered together. In particular, the recent updates from Seo Ji-young and Im Yoo-jin, who had rarely appeared in public after marriage, drew warm reactions.

Seo Ji-young showed her unchanged beauty and a more elegant presence, while Im Yoo-jin drew attention with her youthful looks.

Han Esther expressed her affection for her longtime friends, saying, "We were sparkling singers once. Now we are all doing our best in our own places as a hair designer, a businesswoman, and a full-time homemaker. We are all wonderful."

Meanwhile, Seo Ji-young debuted in 1998 as a member of S#arp and won great popularity with a string of hits including "Tell Me, Tell Me," "Sweety," and "My Lips... Like Warm Coffee." After the group disbanded in 2002 amid conflict with member Lee Ji-hye, she expanded her career as a solo singer and actress. She later married a financial worker five years her senior in May 2011, left the entertainment industry, and has since focused on her family. She has one son and one daughter.

Im Yoo-jin debuted in 1999 as a member of Hit before turning to acting. She met actor Yoon Tae-young, the son of former Samsung Electronics vice chairman Yoon Jong-yong, while appearing in the KBS 2TV drama "On the Green Grass" in 2003. She retired from the entertainment industry after marrying him in 2007. The couple has two sons and one daughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.