Jun Hyun-moo's Regular Variety Show Ends After 10 Years... Oh Sang-jin Says, "Thank You for Everything"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Broadcaster Oh Sang-jin, a former announcer, bid an emotional farewell to the tvN SHOW variety program "Free 19," which he had hosted for 10 years.

On the 28th, Oh posted several photos on his account along with a brief message that read, "10 years. Thank you for everything!" The post, marking the end of the long-running program, captured memories from the past decade and his gratitude toward his colleagues.

The released photos showed the production team and cast of "Free 19" taking a group photo to commemorate the final broadcast. Even as they smiled brightly, the longtime team members could not hide their sadness over the show's ending.

Another photo showed Jun Hyun-moo and Han Suk-joon joining Oh for the final recording. Having led the program for years, the three displayed the same easy chemistry during the last shoot. At the wrap party that followed, they clinked glasses with bright smiles, reminiscing about the 10 years they spent together.

After seeing the post, Han commented, "I had so much fun thanks to you. Meeting you often over the past 10 years and talking with you so much was a happiness for me. Thank you. Let's meet again on another program." His message showed his affection for a colleague with whom he had spent the past decade.

First launched in May 2016, "Free 19" steadily won viewers over with ranking-style content covering politics, social issues, travel, food, and lifestyle information. Over the past 10 years, the show aired 530 episodes and introduced more than 10,000 stories. It brought its 10-year run to a close with its 530th episode, which aired that day.

Kim So-hee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.