The Middle School Girl Psy Cast on "Humbuk Show" Explains Her Identity: "I'm Not a Trainee"

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun Reporter] Kim Ra-hee, the middle school girl singer Psy cast on the spot during a concert, has clarified her identity.

On the 27th, Kim Ra-hee posted a video on her account, saying, "I'm not a trainee." In the released video, she drew attention with her pure beauty and strong presence.

Kim Ra-hee showed off her impressive dance skills and natural flair after being caught on the screen camera during Psy's "Humbuk Show Summer Swag 2026" concert held on the 25th at Wonju Sports Complex in Gangwon Province.

Psy then said, "Have P Nation's manager go over and get her contact information. We'll be seeing each other again soon." The clip drew intense attention, surpassing 12 million views on social networking service.

Later, speculation emerged that Kim Ra-hee, born in 2012, was an idol trainee at a specific agency. Her dance academy also shared a related article link and promoted it, adding weight to the trainee debut rumors. But after she spoke up herself and said she is not currently a trainee, public attention has turned to what kind of result Psy's spontaneous casting will lead to.

Meanwhile, Psy has been proving his reputation as a top-tier performer through "Humbuk Show," his signature summer concert brand that he has continued since 2011. The Uijeongbu, Daegu, Incheon, and Gwacheon shows have already ended in great success, and Psy said, "Half of the 14 shows are over. I wrap my whole body with tape, and whenever I can, I get oxygen, use pain relief patches, and sometimes even have blood drawn from my calves. Even if my body is falling apart and my voice is gone, I am simply happy. Seeing someone else happy is my happiness, and this is the job and blessing heaven gave me. I will give everything I have, as if I were dying, for the remaining seven shows."

Psy now has shows left in Wonju, Suwon, Gwangju, Busan, and Daejeon. Tickets for the remaining concerts are already sold out, and Psy's team is doing everything possible to ensure that both the audience and the artist can enjoy the music festival safely.

Meanwhile, Psy's global megahit "Gangnam Style" has surpassed 600 million views on YouTube. The milestone comes 14 years after the song was released on July 15, 2012, marking the first such record in K-pop history.

Baek Ji-eun, Reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.