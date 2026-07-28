"TWICE Means a Lot to Me"... Has Jihyo Finished Sorting Out Her Thoughts on JYP Renewal? A Meaningful Post

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun reporter] TWICE's Jihyo left a meaningful post about her feelings.

On the 28th, Jihyo posted a long message on the fan communication platform Bubble. She said, "We may be able to have casual conversations, but I still feel too heavy-hearted to chat freely, so it has been difficult. I have been thinking a lot and being very careful before speaking, but I will sort things out quickly and share the news soon so ONCE does not have to wait too long."

She added, "As the one in charge of my own life, I will think carefully and make a wise choice. I hope you will continue to support and trust me as always. I truly care for TWICE and cherish this team, so I believe ONCE will understand that feeling."

TWICE is currently in talks to renew its contract with JYP Entertainment. However, rumors have spread that Jeongyeon, Tzuyu, Chaeyoung, and Jihyo may leave as part of the renewal process. In response, JYP Entertainment said, "We will provide an update once it is finalized." As Jihyo spoke out directly, fans once again focused on how the group will resolve questions about its future.

TWICE recently wrapped up its world tour, THIS IS FOR. Over the course of about a year, the group completed 81 shows across 19 countries worldwide. That marks the most performances ever by a Korean female artist.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.