Oksun from 'I'm Solo' Smiles from a Hospital Bed, Shares Heartwarming Update Ahead of Marriage

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] Oksun from Season 19 of 'I'm Solo' has shared a positive message by taking part in a stem cell donation ahead of her wedding.

The Korean Marrow Donor Program (KMDP) recently released commemorative photos and an interview with Oksun on its official social media accounts.

The released photos show Oksun at the hospital during the stem cell collection process. Lying in bed and smiling, she was introduced as Park Woo-yeon, who appeared on 'I'm Solo' Season 19 as Oksun, formed a connection with Sang-cheol, and won much love from viewers. The introduction also noted that she is preparing for marriage this year and continued to spread positive influence despite her busy schedule.

She explained why she decided to donate, saying, "For me, it only takes a few hours lying down for the collection, but for the recipient, every single day must feel desperate. Ever since I registered five years ago, I decided I would do it without hesitation if I was ever contacted." Recalling the moment she received the donation request, she added, "I had hoped I would never get a call in my lifetime, but when I actually did, I thought I should help as quickly as possible." She also said, "I wanted to share healthy blood, so I started by managing my diet right away."

After completing the donation, she said, "I thought about what would have happened to that patient if I had never registered." She added, "The fact that I could become a source of hope for someone was happiness in itself." To those who are hesitant about stem cell donation, she encouraged participation by saying, "With just a few hours of my time, someone can get a chance at a lifetime of life. You may feel fear and worry before donating, but the sense of pride and happiness afterward is beyond words."

Oksun appeared on the ENA and SBS Plus reality show 'I'm Solo' in a special episode for lifelong singles, where she became an საბოლო couple with Sang-cheol and later developed into a real-life relationship. The two have recently shared that they are preparing for marriage, drawing many congratulations.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.