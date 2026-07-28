Middle school girl Psy spontaneously cast eventually clarifies, "I'm not a trainee."

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] As a student spontaneously cast by singer Psy on the stage of 'Summer Swag' is garnering explosive attention online, she has directly denied rumors raised by some that she is a trainee.

On the afternoon of the 27th, Kim Ra-hee posted a video on her account, adding the caption, "I am not a trainee. " She directly clarified that while it is true she dreams of becoming an idol and is preparing for her debut, she is not currently a trainee under contract with a specific agency. Previously, a video titled "Psy Summer Swag Live Casting" quickly spread across online communities and social media.

The video captured Kim Ra-hee being spotted on the electronic display during the 'Psy Summer Swag SUMMERSWAG 2026' performance held at the Wonju Sports Complex in Gangwon Province on the 25th. She displayed exceptional talent by consecutively winking and making V poses toward the camera, as well as dancing naturally. At this, enthusiastic cheers erupted from the audience.

Psy, who had taken notice of Kim Ra-hee's talent, proposed an impromptu casting during the performance, saying, "Have the P Nation manager go get her contact information. We're going to meet again soon.

" This scene quickly spread across social media and online communities, and the related video garnered explosive attention, surpassing 12 million views. Later, Kim Ra-hee confirmed her status as the center of attention by personally greeting people in the comments, saying, "Hup, hello!!! Thank you for looking at me kindly.

" Online interest also continued regarding Kim Ra-hee's identity. It was revealed that she was born in 2012 and is attending a dance academy dreaming of becoming an idol.

The academy shared a link to a related article, and Kim Ra-hee also regrammed it on her own account, further amplifying the interest. The "instant casting" sparked by a single remark from Psy instantly heated up the online world.

Although she is not currently a trainee, she has left a strong impression with just the bold charm and talent she displayed on stage, so there is much interest in what path she will take in the future.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.