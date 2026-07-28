The landscape of virtual idols is changing... Bigrits, directed by Block B's Taeil, makes its debut

[Sportschosun, Baek Ji-eun] The landscape of virtual idols is changing.

Bigrits, a high-end virtual idol from entertainment-tech company Denable, is making its debut.

By unveiling its official website, logo motion, and universe-related content, Denable has presented a new direction for virtual IP.

The logo motion begins with the Big Bang, symbolizing the birth of the universe, followed by a rapid sequence of key scenes from human civilization. At the end of that journey, Bigrits' symbol logo appears, compressing thousands of years into 15 seconds and expressing its core concept: "a goblin that travels through time and space."

In the universe story film, the members' voices are revealed for the first time, drawing attention. It also vividly portrays the world of Asrai, a realm between reality and fantasy, while delivering the messages, "When someone dreams, a new adventure begins, and when someone sings, it becomes a legend," and "Today, the doors of Dalbit Sanghoe open. And here, their story begins again." The film signals Bigrits' launch and raises curiosity about the story to come. In the second episode, it depicts the moment when the goblins, Bigrits, awaken from old objects inside Dalbit Sanghoe, heightening curiosity and anticipation.

Their universe will also expand into a platform that connects with fans. The official website, Dalbit Sanghoe, goes beyond a conventional fan page and serves as the first gateway to experiencing Bigrits' universe and connecting reality with Asrai. In this space, fans are not merely consumers of content. They step directly into the universe and help create the story alongside Bigrits. It is a project that breaks down the traditional boundaries between artists and fans.

Going forward, Bigrits will continue to prioritize communication with its fandom through live broadcasts and a variety of interactive content.

Bigrits is a team led musically by top producer R.Tee, with Block B's Taeil taking part in vocal direction. Backed by advanced technology aimed at the global market and a dream team of elite talent from major entertainment companies and broadcasters, the group is set to present a new standard for virtual artists at the highest level currently available.

Bigrits will launch its first live broadcast in mid-August and will gradually unveil a range of fresh content through Dalbit Sanghoe.

Baek Ji-eun, Sportschosun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.