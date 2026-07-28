"Pregnant at 46" Han Da-gam says she'll become a boy mom, but faces a meltdown while solo parenting her son on "The Return of Superman"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Han Da-gam, who is 27 weeks pregnant, will hold an emergency meeting with Jeong Yi-rang and Hwang Bo-ra, both experienced boy moms.

In episode 631 of KBS2's "The Return of Superman," which airs on Wednesday the 29th under the title "Flowers of Laughter Are in Full Bloom," Han Da-gam, the oldest expectant mother in the entertainment industry and a first-time mom, invites Jeong Yi-rang and Hwang Bo-ra to receive "boy-parenting tips." In particular, Jeong Yi-rang's 7-year-old son Aaron and Hwang Bo-ra's 2-year-old son Woo-in will visit Han Da-gam's home with their mothers and show her the world of raising boys firsthand.

After Jeong Yi-rang and Hwang Bo-ra step away for a moment, Han Da-gam takes on the challenge of caring for Aaron and Woo-in alone. She shows confidence, saying, "I once dreamed of becoming a kindergarten teacher," but her confidence quickly disappears when she is confronted with a high-difficulty parenting situation from the start. Once his mother is out of sight, Woo-in bursts into tears. Han Da-gam tries to soothe him with every toy she can find, but he keeps calling for his mother, leaving her flustered and pacing anxiously.

At that moment, an unexpected parenting coach appears and rescues Han Da-gam from the crisis. Aaron, Jeong Yi-rang's 7-year-old son, quietly approaches and advises, "He likes it when you play nursery rhymes on your phone." He then whispers "Baby Shark" to Han Da-gam, who is struggling to choose a song, and delivers a parenting assist that is said to have impressed everyone.

Viewers can see Han Da-gam, the oldest expectant mother in the entertainment industry, as she experiences boy parenting firsthand and prepares for her upcoming meeting with Chaltteogi on this week's episode of "The Return of Superman."

"The Return of Superman" airs every Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. on KBS 2TV.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.