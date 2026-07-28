AEN, Another Starship Rookie Looks Set for a Breakout as Japan's Public Broadcaster and Radio Shows Go Wild

Interest in the global boy group AEN is surging across Japan.

On the 25th, AEN appeared on Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK)'s music program Venue101 and performed the Japanese version of the title track "X to Jet" from its debut album "A New Era of Now." Venue101 is one of NHK's flagship music shows and has become especially popular with younger viewers thanks to its live format and social media integration.

AEN will also appear on TBS's Playlist, which airs on the 29th. Playlist is a popular show that presents an original broadcast playlist through live performances. In addition, Jiyong and Haruto Kaira will appear on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "DX Teen's Nico-Nico-K Room," while Bomin and Haru Kaira will guest on the "Rekomen! Pickup" segment of MBC's "M!LK Yoshida Jinto's Rekomen" on the 30th. Haru Kaira and Jiyong will also make an appearance on TBS Radio's "Sugimoto Takuya's Bababa" in September. In particular, Sugimoto Takuya, who is from Kumamoto and has gained major popularity on social media under the nickname "Kumamoto's boyfriend," shares the same hometown as Haru, raising expectations for their meeting.

It is highly unusual for a rookie group that has not even made its official debut yet to dominate major TV and radio programs in the country. Music media outlets are also taking notice. The September issue of Japan's leading music information magazine Backstage Pass, released on the 27th, features AEN's photo shoot and interview, highlighting the group's unique appeal.

AEN will make its official debut on August 5.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.