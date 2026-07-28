Honorary Brit Jinkyung Paik Shows Off Bold Mini Dress Look From Her “Hot Girl Days” — “I Told You I Was Popular”

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Creator Jinkyung Paik, known as “Honorary Brit,” showed off her playful wit by sharing photos from her past “hot girl days.”

On the 27th, Paik posted several old photos on her social media along with the caption, “Jinkyung Paik’s hot girl days are popular. Worth causing a traffic jam, right?” and “I told you I was popular.”

In the released photos, Paik showed a very different vibe from her current image. She struck poses in a body-hugging mini dress and confidently pulled off daring outfits with revealing cuts, exuding self-assured charm. Her slim figure and glamorous styling drew attention.

Fans responded with comments such as, “She really was a hot girl,” “A different kind of charm from now,” “She was so pretty even in old photos,” and “Her sense of humor is great too.”

Paik runs the YouTube channel “Honorary Brit,” where she introduces life and culture in the United Kingdom, and has been receiving much love from viewers. Recently, she shared news of her pregnancy and has continued actively communicating with fans by also revealing old photos.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.