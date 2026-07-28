Alpha Drive One to Premiere Comeback Trailer in Theaters, Launching Its 'Evasive Series' in Full Swing

According to Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun, the group Alpha Drive One (ALD1) is building anticipation for its comeback with a promotion campaign on an unprecedented scale.

ALD1 will hold a trailer screening event, "Trailer Premiere," on August 3 at Movieland in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, to mark the release of its second mini album, "Unbreakable Boy Beast." The event will be held in four sessions, with 30 attendees per session, for official fan club members. ALD1 will greet fans on stage at every session and interact with them. In the fourth session, a guest visit with the trailer director is also planned after the stage greeting.

Attendees will also receive puzzle pieces that connect the album's offline promotions into one story. As the pieces collected at various offline promotional events can be linked together to complete a single puzzle, a strong response from fans is expected.

ALD1 will release "Unbreakable: Boy Beast" at 6 p.m. on August 24.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.