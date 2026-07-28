Lee Hyori Is Shocked by a Couple’s Erectile Dysfunction Story on "Love War" — "I Miss the Days When I Lived Cleanly in Jeju Island"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Singer Lee Hyori is shocked by a couple’s erectile dysfunction story.

JTBC’s variety show "Love War," directed by Kwon Hae-bom and Park Eun-young, is a relationship reality program in which relationship experts Lee Hyori, Seo Jang-hoon, and Kim Hee-chul decide whether couples on the verge of breaking up should stay together or split. The show has drawn attention with the couples’ dramatic stories that spark debate every episode, as well as the trio’s unfiltered remarks. In particular, the fifth episode set a new series high in the 2049 male and female target ratings and ranked No. 1 among variety shows in the same time slot. (Based on paid households in the Seoul metropolitan area, according to Nielsen Korea)

Actress Jung Yi-rang will appear as a special mediator in episode 6, which airs today, the 28th. Jung said, "I married after 12 years of dating, and I have been married for 15 years," adding, "I’m confident in giving advice because I’ve had a varied dating experience with one person."

After reviewing the story of the "erectile dysfunction couple," Jung Yi-rang fired back, saying, "Objectively, they seem insane." The boyfriend, who said that "emotional love alone is enough," repeatedly dodges his girlfriend’s advances and even shocks the studio by admitting, "I feel pressured by my girlfriend’s flirting." When it is revealed that he even allowed his girlfriend to be with another man, Jung Yi-rang starts scolding him in earnest.

The girlfriend then stuns the studio by confessing in front of her boyfriend that she loved the other man, saying, "I wanted to marry that person." Jung Yi-rang is left speechless, saying, "I’m losing my mind. What kind of situation is this?" Lee Hyori also reacts in disbelief, saying, "I think the days when I lived cleanly in Jeju Island were better." Kim Hee-chul is equally shaken, while Seo Jang-hoon denies reality and reportedly suspects that all of this may be the boyfriend’s elaborate(?) plan.

Viewers can find out in today’s broadcast of "Love War" whether the couple can overcome the conflict caused by erectile dysfunction and continue their relationship, or whether they will choose to break up.

Meanwhile, "Love War" airs every Tuesday at 8:50 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.