Bada Reveals How Far She Pulled Down Her Hip-Hugging Pants... "People Thought I Wasn't Wearing Underwear"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Bada, formerly of S.E.S., shared an unexpected story about being misunderstood because of her daring hip-hugging fashion in the past.

On the 27th, a video titled "How did the S.E.S. fairy end up like this...? (w. Bada)" was uploaded to comedian Lee Eunji's YouTube channel.

That day, Bada and Lee Eunji looked back on her solo career. After S.E.S. disbanded, she began her solo activities in 2003 and released songs including "Music," "V.I.P," and "Mad."

When a video of a past stage performance featuring a sexy routine was shown, Bada brought up the outfit she wore at the time, saying, "There was a misunderstanding back then." She added, "Of course I was wearing underwear, but whether I had it on became a huge topic because of that video. It was a hip-hugging look, so I dressed that way to emphasize my hips. Back then, hardly anyone wore pants pulled down that low."

Bada also said, "A month before that stage, I had been in Los Angeles for three months. I made my first album there. It would have felt awkward if my hips weren't visible." Lee Eunji commented on Bada's distinctive sense of style, saying, "I guess you'd look through a lot of your older materials to find references for Y2K fashion."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.