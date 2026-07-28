Chef Jung Ho-young Says He Once Faced a First-of-Its-Kind Sashimi Corkage Request: "They Brought Their Own Sashimi and Asked Us to Set Up Cho-gochujang and Soy Sauce"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Chef Jung Ho-young opened up about the outrageous behavior of some customers he encountered while running a restaurant, sharing the difficulties of self-employment.

On the KBS 2TV program "Malja Show," which aired on the 27th, chefs Jung Ho-young and Lee Moon-jung appeared as guests.

That day, when Jung Ho-young was asked whether he had ever dealt with rude customers, he shocked viewers by recalling, "There was one time when we did not handle things well, but as the customer was leaving, he kicked the counter, shoved my shoulder hard, and said, 'Jung Ho-young, I will make sure you go out of business.'"

He added, "The food was a little late," and noted that "some people get that angry over it."

He also recalled a first-time experience that left him stunned. "Since I work in Japanese cuisine, sashimi is one of the menu items, and a customer brought in their own sashimi and asked us to set up cho-gochujang and soy sauce," he said. "I went over and tried to stop it, but they did not understand why it was not allowed."

Jung Ho-young also said he does not want to rest on the title of being a famous chef. He explained, "Being well known does bring in a lot of customers, but you have to satisfy them and send them off happy. If you do not work harder, people may come the first time but not return." He added, "If I want customers to keep coming back, I need to put in more effort, and aside from filming schedules, I try to stay at the restaurant no matter what."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.