What Is the Jang Won-young Diet? Moon Hee-joon Takes on the Challenge, Aiming to Lose 19 kg (Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny)

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Moon Hee-joon of H.O.T. is starting a diet as the group marks its 30th debut anniversary.

On Tuesday, the 28th, at 10:40 p.m., SBS's "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny" will air the first reveal of "pro dieter" Moon Hee-joon's 40th diet project.

On this day, Moon Hee-joon, the original idol, drew everyone’s attention as he entered full-on management mode ahead of H.O.T.'s 30th debut anniversary. At the request of fans, he returned to the short haircut he had in his early debut days and explained why he decided to start his 40th diet, saying, "Fans don't just want to see me with long hair." He even revealed an ambitious goal of losing 19 kg, reportedly shocking the studio. Moon Hee-joon also unveiled a secret project that he has kept under tight wraps, saying, "It's been an absolute secret from the members and even the fans until the day before." His diet challenge and the top-secret project launched for H.O.T.'s 30th anniversary will be revealed for the first time on the broadcast.

Later, Moon Hee-joon, a first-generation idol, was seen following the diet routine of Jang Won-young of IVE, a fourth-generation idol, drawing everyone’s attention. His wife, Park Soyul, recommended the girl-group diet, which is said to be 100% effective, as Moon Hee-joon was so desperate to slim down that he completely changed his meals to focus on chicken breast and vegetables. However, he reportedly stirred up the studio by saying, "It feels like I'm eating spoiled food!" His attempt at the Jang Won-young diet has raised curiosity about exactly what method he tried.

Meanwhile, Moon Hee-joon, widely known as one of the leading dancers of the first generation of idols, took on an unprecedented dance mission to succeed in his diet. He joined a weight-loss program led by a "special trainer" who appeared for him. After briefly panicking, saying, "I've never danced like this in my life," he reportedly heated up the atmosphere with a wild performance worthy of the original main dancer. Everyone was amazed by how easily he handled even difficult choreography, saying, "It looks like it's being fast-forwarded" and "This is Moon Hee-joon, after all." His overwhelming dance parade can be seen on the broadcast.

Moon Hee-joon's 19 kg weight-loss project, launched to mark H.O.T.'s 30th debut anniversary, and the original dancer's dazzling moves will be revealed on SBS's "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny" on Tuesday at 10:40 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.