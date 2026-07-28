BTS's Jungkook Takes the Side of 'Hope' Praise, Saying, "Watch It Clenching Your Fists"... Na Hong-jin Responds Immediately

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jeong] BTS's Jungkook drew attention after watching the film "Hope" and leaving high praise for it. As reactions remain divided, his review has once again boosted interest in the film.

During a live broadcast on the 27th, Jungkook mentioned the film "Hope" and said, "I really enjoyed it. I watched it in 4DX, and it was incredibly fun." He added, "I watched it clenching my fists," and praised it further, saying, "Some ARMY may not have seen it yet, but the pacing is insane."

That same day, he also posted a brief review on his social media, writing, "'Hope' is fun." Director Na Hong-jin shared the post on his own social media account and expressed his gratitude.

"Hope" is a sci-fi thriller about the appearance of an unidentified alien life form near Hope Harbor, close to the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). It is Na Hong-jin's first new film in about 10 years since "The Wailing," and stars Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, and Jung Ho-yeon.

Since its release, opinions about the film have been mixed. Some viewers have praised its overwhelming direction and scale, while others have criticized its difficult-to-follow narrative.

Still, its box office momentum remains steady. According to the Korean Film Council's Korean Box Office Information System on the 28th, "Hope" drew 103,416 moviegoers on the 27th alone. Its cumulative audience reached 3,519,117, surpassing the 3.5 million mark. As the film continues its run toward 4 million admissions, Jungkook's praise has further fueled public interest.

Jo Min-jeong

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.