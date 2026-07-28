Yoon Mi-ra, a Natural Beauty Even a Plastic Surgeon Refused to Operate On... Her Secret to Staying Beautiful Is 'This' (Radio Star)

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Actress Yoon Mi-ra will appear on 'Radio Star' for her first-ever variety show appearance.

MBC's 'Radio Star,' which airs on Wednesday, the 29th, will feature a special episode titled 'Miracle Ras' with Yoon Mi-ra, Gangnam, Han Da-gam, and Park Ji-hyun. The show is planned by Choi Yoon-jung and directed by Yoon Hye-jin, Hwang Yun-sang, and Byeon Da-hee.

Although Yoon Mi-ra has worked as an actress for decades, she has rarely appeared on variety shows. On this day, she will make her first variety show appearance since her debut. Even though it is her first time, she will fill the set with lively talk from the start of filming. She will ask the other guests, who treat her with formality, not to call her teacher, but to call her older sister instead. She will also respond candidly to Kim Gu-ra, who shows a softer side than usual, drawing laughter from the entire studio.

Yoon Mi-ra, who recently launched a YouTube channel, will share the miraculous moment when her first video reached about 2 million views. At first, she did not even fully understand what views meant, but she was surprised by the unexpectedly enthusiastic response. She says she poured everything into the content, showing her daily life and home, and even putting on a swimsuit.

Yoon Mi-ra says that in the early days of her YouTube channel, she stayed up all night reading comments because of the explosive response. But as time passed, the views gradually declined, and she now has many concerns. Hearing this, Gangnam promises to support her by coming up with content ideas himself to help boost her YouTube views.

She will also reveal the secret behind her unchanged beauty. Yoon Mi-ra says that in her 30s, she visited a famous plastic surgery clinic with an acquaintance and was told by a doctor, "Don't touch your face." She says she is glad she did not have surgery at the time, and credits her naturally good skin, thorough cleansing, and quality cosmetics for her appearance.

Her unusual love of fashion also draws attention. Yoon Mi-ra says, "I don't have a husband, but I have three walk-in closets," adding that she owns about 50 pairs of jeans. She explains that she chooses clothes that suit her rather than following trends, and shares her personal style philosophy of often wearing jeans, T-shirts, and sneakers.

Her path to becoming an actress unfolds like a movie. Yoon Mi-ra says that when she was 19, she found a newspaper ad recruiting new actors and applied, beating odds of 5,000 to 1. She recalls feeling intimidated as a bob-haired student who did not even wear makeup, but says she was able to go through with the audition thanks to her mother, who encouraged her by saying, "You are the prettiest."

Yoon Mi-ra also remembers the moment her mother fainted with joy after seeing her name on the list of audition winners. She says they rushed to the hospital, but they had no money to pay the bill. In that difficult moment, a doctor treated her and sent her home without charging, telling her, "You must succeed."

She then sings "Spring Days Pass" while thinking of her mother, who stayed with her throughout her life. The guests are deeply moved by Yoon Mi-ra's heartfelt performance of the song her mother loved in her lifetime.

From her first variety show appearance to her YouTube challenge and the special story with her mother who helped launch her acting career, viewers can catch the many charms of the radiant solo star Yoon Mi-ra on 'Radio Star,' airing at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday the 29th.

Meanwhile, 'Radio Star' is widely loved as a one-of-a-kind talk show where the MCs' sharp and unpredictable wit puts guests at ease and draws out their real stories.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.