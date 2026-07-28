'Talk Goddess' Park Kyung-lim Returns With Talk Concert 'Life Hydration' After 7 Years, Donates Part of Tour Proceeds

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Broadcaster Park Kyung-lim is continuing her distinctive career path with a talk concert for the first time in seven years.

Park Kyung-lim's sixth talk concert, "Life Hydration," carries the message that "what matters in the marathon of life is not the record, but the glass of water you drink along the way." It is drawing attention for the kind of "support at a different level" that only the "talk goddess" Park Kyung-lim can deliver.

As Park Kyung-lim's talk concerts have long been loved as audience-participation performances, this show will also feature a variety of interactive segments. It will include expert "hydration prescriptions" for those running through the toughest stretch of life, "special supporters" who will cheer on the audience to the finish line, and an exciting time with looping artist DICE. The concert is expected to bring joy and comfort to audiences who have been running breathlessly with their eyes fixed ahead.

Park Kyung-lim's unmatched hosting skills, which listen closely to audience stories and draw out deep empathy, are already well known in the performance industry.

Park Kyung-lim, who began Korea's first talk concert in Daehak-ro in 1999, has seen every season sell out since 2014 with productions including "Women's Private Life Season 1 - New Wind-Blown Women," "Women's Private Life Season 2 - Successful Women," "Women's Private Life Season 3 - No(?)mantic Women," and "Listen Concert." Audience enthusiasm remained intense throughout each performance.

After a long seven-year wait, Season 6 of the talk concert, "Life Hydration," is set to captivate audiences with even deeper experience and skill.

Meanwhile, "Park Kyung-lim Talk Concert - Life Hydration" will begin on August 15 at Ayang Art Hall in Daegu and meet audiences again on the 30th at Yonsei University Centennial Memorial Hall in Seoul. Both the Daegu and Seoul performances will be held twice a day, and part of the proceeds will be donated to a children's ward.

Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.