Lee Hyori Shows Off Sweet Theater Date with Lee Sang-soon, Still Lovey-Dovey After 14 Years of Marriage

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jeong] Singer Lee Hyori showed her unchanged affection by sharing a theater date with her husband, Lee Sang-soon.

On the 28th, Lee Hyori posted several photos on her social media along with a short caption that read, "A theater date after a long time."

The photos captured the relaxed everyday life of Lee Hyori and Lee Sang-soon at the movie theater. Lee Hyori naturally leaned on Lee Sang-soon's shoulder while taking a selfie, creating a warm and affectionate mood. Instead of flashy styling, the couple spent time side by side in comfortable outfits, drawing attention. In another photo, Lee Hyori, wearing a black top and ivory pants, was seen strolling inside and outside the theater and enjoying a leisurely moment. She also showed her signature free-spirited charm by striking a playful pose with one leg slightly raised.

Fans who saw the post reacted with comments such as, "The two of them still look so good together," "Even a simple date looks like a photoshoot," and "They've been married for so long, but they're still so sweet."

Meanwhile, Lee Hyori married singer Lee Sang-soon in 2013. After living in Jeju, the couple is now based in Seoul and continues to pursue broadcasting and music activities.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.