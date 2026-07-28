Choi Soo-jong Reveals Song Kang-ho Is His Younger Brother... "The Secret to Youthful Looks Is Self-Restraint; I Watch What I Eat" ('Morning Forum')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actor Choi Soo-jong revealed the secret to his youthful looks.

Choi Soo-jong appeared on KBS1's "Morning Forum" on the 28th.

The hosts were amazed after seeing Choi Soo-jong in person, saying, "He looks incredibly young." It was then mentioned that he is older than wrestler Lee Man-ki, actor Song Kang-ho, and Woo Hyun, which drew further surprise. In particular, Song Kang-ho is known to be five years younger than Choi Soo-jong, which attracted even more attention.

When asked about the secret to his youthful appearance, Choi Soo-jong said, "When younger colleagues ask me, I tell them it's 'self-restraint.' I want to eat whatever I want and have fun, but because of my job, I have to memorize lines and act, so I don't do those things. I usually exercise, or read scripts and books. I am very selective about what I eat."

Meanwhile, Choi Soo-jong was born in 1962 and is 64 years old this year. He married actress Ha Hee-ra in 1993, and they have one son and one daughter. Since July 4, he has been appearing on stage in the play "Oedipus."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.