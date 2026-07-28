Suri, Tom Cruise's Daughter, Cuts Ties With Her Father... Legally Changes Her Last Name and Closes the Chapter on Their Relationship

Photo = Sportschosun DB / A photo posted on TikTok by a high school friend when Suri entered Carnegie Mellon University.

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Suri Cruise, the daughter of Hollywood star Tom Cruise, has ultimately dropped her father's surname. It has since been reported that she legally changed her last name from Cruise to Noelle, formally severing her ties with Tom Cruise.

On the 27th local time, U.S. entertainment outlet Page Six reported, "Suri Cruise, the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, legally changed her last name from Cruise to Noelle."

According to the report, Suri registered to vote in October 2024, when she was a freshman at Carnegie Mellon University, in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, where she currently lives.

At the time, she registered under the name "Suri Noelle." A court in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania reportedly confirmed that voters must use their legal name when registering, indicating that this is now her legal name.

However, no separate record has been found of Suri filing a name change petition in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. That has raised the possibility that she may have already completed the legal process in New York, where she lived before entering college.

It remains unclear when Suri completed the legal name change, but she drew attention in June 2024 when the LaGuardia High School graduation pamphlet already used the name "Suri Noelle."

At the time, a source told the outlet that using her mother Holmes' middle name, Noelle, as her surname was "a sign of appreciation for her mother." The source added that she also wanted to avoid paparazzi, establish her own identity, and start fresh at college.

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes married in 2006 and welcomed Suri that same year. They divorced six years later in 2012, and Suri has since lived with her mother, Katie Holmes.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.