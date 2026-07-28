Lee Ji-hye Moves to a 40-Pyeong Home, Gives Her Daughters the Bigger Room and Chooses the Smallest One for Herself ('Unpleasantly Nosy Sister')

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Broadcaster Lee Ji-hye revealed why she rearranged the rooms in her new home for her two daughters.

On the 27th, a video showing Lee Ji-hye's family's moving process and the interior of their new home was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Unpleasantly Nosy Sister." Lee recently left an 80-pyeong apartment in Apgujeong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, and moved into a 49-pyeong apartment that is 40 years old. Although the home is smaller, she focused on redesigning the space to fit her family's lifestyle.

What drew the most attention in the new home, completed after about seven weeks of remodeling, was the room layout.

Lee first decided on the master bedroom and her eldest daughter Terry's room. She planned to use the larger of the two remaining rooms as a studio for piano and singing practice, and the smallest room as a bedroom for her younger daughter, Ellie. However, she kept worrying, saying, "It looks like Ellie's room, but will it be okay since it's so small?" When she later returned to the construction site, she changed her mind. "Ellie talks really well now, so I think she'll complain that the room is too small," she said, deciding to give the larger room to her younger daughter and turn the smallest room into her own studio. The studio was fitted with sound-absorbing and soundproofing materials, creating a space where she can practice singing and instruments. Lee said she was satisfied, explaining, "When I sang at home, I was too conscious of the noise to practice, but now the soundproofing is good enough that I can hear my own voice clearly, which is great."

She also added practicality to the use of space. By removing the bathroom next to the entrance and installing a European-style sink, she changed the layout so she could wash her hands as soon as she came home. Lee explained that the work was carried out legally, saying, "We reported it to both the district office and the apartment management body and got approval before proceeding." The space freed up by removing the bathroom was turned into an open kitchen, and ample storage was added throughout the home to minimize the disappointment of downsizing. A renovation specialist in charge of the interior said, "Her direction was very clear, so communication during the construction process was easy."

On moving day, unexpected heavy rain also poured down. Lee recalled the tense situation at the time, saying, "It's raining more than ever before. They said we might not even be able to get into the new house after moving out."

Meanwhile, Lee continues to connect with fans through her YouTube channel "Unpleasantly Nosy Sister," where she shares her family's daily life, parenting, and home life.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.