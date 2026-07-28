Choi Soo-jong, Married to Ha Hee-ra, Reveals His Look-Alike Children... "I Speak to My Kids Respectfully and Treat Them as Individuals" ('Morning Forum')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actor Choi Soo-jong revealed his look-alike children and shared his own parenting philosophy.

Choi appeared on KBS1's "Morning Forum" on the 28th.

The hosts were amazed by his youthful appearance, saying, "He looks so young." It was also noted with surprise that Choi is older than wrestler Lee Man-ki, actor Song Kang-ho, and Woo Hyun. In particular, Song is known to be five years younger than Choi, which drew even more attention.

When asked about the secret to his youthful looks, Choi said, "When younger colleagues ask me, I tell them it's 'self-restraint.' I want to eat everything I like and have fun, but my job requires me to memorize lines and act, so I don't do those things. I usually exercise, or read scripts and books. I am very selective about food."

When the topic turned to his children, Choi said, "People say my son and daughter resemble their mother and father a little, but I am not really sure." Photos of his 27-year-old son Choi Min-seo and 26-year-old daughter Choi Yun-seo were then revealed, drawing attention. His daughter, in particular, looked just like Ha Hee-ra.

Choi referred to his daughter as "Ms. Choi Yun-seo" and also explained his belief that "I speak respectfully to my children as well." He said he began using honorifics after noticing that their way of speaking became shorter when he used casual speech with them.

Choi said, "My children are not uncomfortable with honorifics. It has become part of daily life, so they know their parents respect them as individuals." He added that his children naturally learned frugality by watching their parents, saying, "My daughter even buys secondhand clothes when shopping."

Meanwhile, Choi was born in 1962 and is 64 years old this year. He married actress Ha Hee-ra in 1993 and has one son and one daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.