From Idol to Office Worker: NU’EST's Aaron Says He Is Working 9 to 6 in Marketing

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Aaron, formerly of the group NU’EST, is drawing attention from fans after sharing that he has taken on a new challenge as a marketer.

Aaron recently revealed that he has landed a job and is building new experiences as an office worker. In particular, his reason for choosing marketing and his use of the word "we" have been interpreted as meaningful remarks possibly linked to future NU’EST activities, raising fans' expectations.

On the 27th, Aaron spoke directly with fans through a fan communication platform and shared an update on his life.

He said, "I'm not pretending. I really work 9 to 6," confirming that he is actually commuting to a company. He added, "I went to work and came home today too" and "I'll commute again tomorrow," drawing attention as he described his new daily routine as an ordinary office worker rather than an idol.

Aaron also honestly explained why he chose to become a marketer. He said, "I thought it would be better to learn one more thing instead of just taking a break," and added, "Marketing will help my career, and I thought it might help us later."

He also spoke candidly about the practical difficulties of adjusting to a new environment. Aaron said, "It is definitely hard to sit still," sharing the challenges of office life. Still, he did not lose sight of his commitment to idol activities.

He said, "If filming comes up while I'm working at the company, I'll do the filming," making clear that he plans to balance his job as a marketer with his activities as a singer. His willingness to take on a new field while continuing to care for his fans and the stage adds warmth to the story.

Meanwhile, Aaron debuted as a member of NU’EST in 2012, but after his exclusive contract with Pledis Entertainment ended in 2022 and the group disbanded, he turned to a solo career.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.