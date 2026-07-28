BJ Cheolgu Says, "I Will Turn Myself in to the Police Today"... Admits to Overseas Gambling and Illegal Loans

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Cheolgu, a BJ and YouTuber on the SOOP streaming platform, publicly admitted to overseas gambling and said he would voluntarily appear before the police.

During a SOOP live broadcast in the early hours of the 28th, Cheolgu admitted wrongdoing, saying, "I have been gambling in the Philippines since the year before last."

In the broadcast, Cheolgu said, "I was gambling while spending more than 1 billion won a week," and added, "I was supposed to use my own money, but I couldn't keep up, so I took out high-interest illegal loans at 10% a week from big spenders, or sponsors."

He also mentioned the financial troubles that arose while raising gambling funds. Cheolgu explained, "I borrowed money and repaid it the following week with interest, in a kind of rolling scheme." He added, "The situation worsened after I was hit with 6 billion won in value-added tax alone recently. To prevent my accounts from being seized, I borrowed money from several acquaintances."

He also revealed the names of those who lent him money. Cheolgu said, "K lent me 2.3 billion won, Jjapgu lent me 2 billion won, and Kim In-ho also lent me money," adding that he has repaid about 500 million to 600 million won each to K and Jjapgu.

He went on to say, "I am truly sorry, and I regret it," and stated, "I will go to the police station at 8 a.m. today."

Cheolgu also addressed settlement issues related to his ongoing "Excel Broadcast." He said the performers had not yet received their earnings. To resolve the matter, he had planned to sign a memorandum of understanding with a KOSDAQ-listed company and borrow 2 billion won, but the settlement could not proceed because the company delayed the payment of funds.

He said, "I ran around for three days trying to raise the money, but in the end I couldn't get it," and added, "As the settlement for the female BJs under the Excel Broadcast was delayed, the situation became known outside."

He continued, "It is true that I engaged in illegal overseas gambling and used illegal loans. I will accept the appropriate punishment," and emphasized, "Even if I have to serve time in prison, I will somehow repay my debts."

Finally, Cheolgu reiterated his intention to appear before the police, saying, "I am going to turn myself in this morning."

Following Cheolgu's admission of overseas gambling and his remarks about voluntarily appearing before the police, attention is now focused on the outcome of the investigation.

Meanwhile, Cheolgu, born in 1989, rose to fame as a StarCraft pro gamer before retiring in 2008 and gaining major popularity through internet broadcasting, including YouTube. However, along with his popularity, he has also faced controversy over various unusual incidents and scandals.

Kim So-hee, Sportschosun yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.