Ko Jun-hee: "I Got Hooked on Sketch Comedy After 'SNL Korea'"...The Story Behind Her 'Real Kiss' with a Comedian ('But Seriously!')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Ko Jun-hee revealed the behind-the-scenes story of how she ended up sharing a real kiss with comedian Kim Min-soo while filming a YouTube video.

On the 27th episode of SBS's "But Seriously!", Ko Jun-hee, Gangnam, and Kim Min-soo appeared as guests.

That day, Kim Min-soo recalled a video he filmed with Ko Jun-hee on the YouTube channel "Minsurobda," saying, "There was a scene where I was supposed to kiss my older sister," and adding, "We were only supposed to pretend and then cut, but suddenly she told me to really do it."

He went on to say that he kept acting through the scene and asked why Ko Jun-hee had really kissed him three times.

In response, Ko Jun-hee explained that "sketch comedy became so fun after appearing on 'SNL Korea'" and that she had joined "Minsurobda" because she genuinely wanted to appear on the show. She said she was fully committed to the performance and was not acting out of real feelings.

Kim Min-soo, however, said he was "very flustered," while Lee Soo-ji joked that viewers were surprised too, saying they called it "Kim Min-soo's self-indulgent broadcast" and asked whether Ko Jun-hee had been paid 500 million won for her appearance, drawing laughter.

Kim Min-soo added that they also stayed in touch privately afterward, making the atmosphere on set feel romantic. Ko Jun-hee, however, said the next guest was Lee Soo-ji, and because Soo-ji was so funny, she could not stop thinking about it. She said she had contacted the production almost every day, asking them to pay close attention to the editing, which drew more laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.