Ryu Hwa-young Does Not Hide Her Fiancé’s Face... Reveals Handsome Businessman With a Strong Build

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Actress Ryu Hwa-young, formerly of T-ara, shared wedding photos with her fiancé, offering a glimpse of the happy moments leading up to her marriage.

On the 28th, Ryu Hwa-young posted two wedding photos on her social media without any explanation. The photos captured the excitement of a bride-to-be and a warm, romantic mood, drawing congratulations from fans.

In the released wedding photos, Ryu Hwa-young stands beside her fiancé, smiling brightly. The couple linked arms and looked at each other affectionately, creating a tender atmosphere. Their comfort and affection in every moment brought smiles to those who saw the photos.

In particular, Ryu Hwa-young drew attention with her pure white wedding dress, showing a more mature and elegant charm. As the couple prepares for a new beginning together, many people are sending their congratulations and support.

Earlier, Ryu Hwa-young announced her engagement by sharing a photo of a proposal she received in April and writing, "My answer is yes." She will tie the knot on September 12 with a businessman three years older than her.

Meanwhile, Ryu Hwa-young, born in 1993, debuted in the entertainment industry in 2010 as a member of T-ara. After leaving the group in 2012, she turned to acting and has continued her career steadily.

She has built her reputation as an actress through a range of dramas, including "Ex-Girlfriends' Club," "Come Back, Mister," "Hello, My Twenties!," "My Father Is Strange," and "The Beauty Inside."

Kim Sohee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.