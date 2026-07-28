Son Dam-bi apologizes for bubble play but says shoe controversy was unfair... "It was in line with hotel rules"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Singer and actress Son Dam-bi expressed frustration over the controversy surrounding her alleged bad manners in a hotel room. She drew attention by speaking candidly, saying, "I’m so annoyed, but what can I do?"

On the 27th, Son Dam-bi posted photos from her trip to Japan on her social networking service, along with the message, "I’m so annoyed, but what can I do? I should just laugh. They say laughter brings good fortune. Even today." The post drew attention as she appeared determined not to lose her smile despite the recent backlash.

Earlier, Son Dam-bi shared a photo of herself sitting on a bed in sneakers in a hotel room on the last day of her trip to Japan. Some online users criticized the image, saying, "It is bad manners to sit on a bed with shoes on" and "It is not hygienic." Others pushed back, saying, "Rules can differ by hotel" and "The criticism is excessive," sparking a heated debate.

As the controversy grew, Son Dam-bi offered a direct explanation. "This hotel allows shoes indoors, and they were even brand-new shoes. What exactly is rude about that? I hope people will stop overdoing it. Sorry for making things noisy," she said, revealing her discomfort.

Attention also focused on how her response differed from the bubble-play controversy that surfaced earlier this month over a hotel room. At the time, Son Dam-bi posted a video of herself playing with bubbles in a room with her daughter during a family trip, drawing criticism that it was "inappropriate behavior in shared accommodation." She later apologized, saying, "It was careless of me to play with bubbles with my child at the lodging facility," and added, "I will be more careful in the future so this does not happen again."

Meanwhile, Son Dam-bi married former national speed skater Lee Kyou-hyuk in 2022 and has one daughter.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.