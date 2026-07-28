Jo Hye-ryeon, the youngest of one son and seven daughters, says, "My mother was disappointed when I was born a daughter again and laid me face down so I would die"... Pain from favoritism toward sons

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Jo Hye-ryeon looked back on the painful childhood she once endured.

On the 26th, a video titled "(Jo Hye-ryeon's true feelings) The reason a veteran broadcaster is still working hard" was released on the YouTube channel "Ch. Yeom Misol."

That day, Jo Hye-ryeon was asked why she works so hard. The question continued: "Isn't there an innate side to people who live that way? Did your childhood, when you had to survive in a large family of one son and seven daughters, shape your strong personality?"

Jo Hye-ryeon said that such an environment became her driving force. She recalled, "After my mother became pregnant with me, she wanted a son. When she found out I was a daughter, she was so disappointed that she laid me face down so I would die. But there is a legendary story that I survived by turning onto my side."

In 2016, Jo Hye-ryeon's mother appeared on TV Chosun's "What Is Mom?" and said, "I already had four daughters, and then I had another daughter. How could that have been a good thing?" She added, "I hated having another daughter so much that I laid her face down on a blanket to make her die. Blankets are light now, but they used to be thick cotton quilts, so they were heavy. I laid Jo Hye-ryeon face down on the blanket and put another blanket on top, but she was still alive." Her remarks sparked controversy. Jo Hye-ryeon later shed tears after hearing her mother's shocking confession.

Jo Hye-ryeon reflected on her painful childhood, saying, "Deep in my subconscious, I believed I had to survive and had to be recognized. So for 45 years, I lived like a bulldozer, trying to earn recognition. If I asked for money, I was thrown into the field, and only my son was sent to kindergarten. What my son ate mattered, but the rest of us had to make do. So I studied and worked hard. My sense of self was deeply unhappy."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.