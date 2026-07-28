"Kim Ki-ri's Wife" Moon Ji-in Shows Swollen Fingers Just Before Giving Birth... "The Swelling Started in the Final Month"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Moon Ji-in revealed her swollen hands as she prepares to give birth.

On the 28th, Moon Ji-in posted photos on her social networking service along with the caption, "It's so amazing. The swelling started once I reached the final month. My fingers are the most fascinating part."

In the photos, Moon Ji-in looks amazed as she gazes at her swollen hands ahead of childbirth. She also shared a close-up of her noticeably swollen fingers and reacted cheerfully, saying, "They look like cotton hammers," which drew laughter.

Earlier, Moon Ji-in received many congratulations after announcing in March that she had conceived naturally, following the pain of a miscarriage. She is expecting a baby boy.

Since then, she has regularly shared her prenatal routine and pregnancy journey through social networking service and YouTube. More recently, she drew attention by revealing a 3D ultrasound image of her son, who already looks strikingly similar to Kim Ki-ri.

Meanwhile, Moon Ji-in married comedian Kim Ki-ri in 2024 and is due to give birth to a son in August.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.