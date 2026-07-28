Kim Ji-young's Newborn Daughter's Leg Length Stuns Fans After Just One Week, Already Posing in Style

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Kim Ji-young, who appeared on Channel A's "Heart Signal 4," shared a sweet update on her daughter, who is just one week old.

On the 27th, Kim Ji-young posted a photo of her daughter on her SNS along with the caption, "My little one is so charming."

The photo shows the baby lying under a soft blanket. In particular, she drew attention by casually crossing her two legs outside the blanket and striking a relaxed pose. Even Kim Ji-young could not hide her laughter at the pose, which was hard to believe belonged to a newborn.

Fans who saw the photo congratulated her and reacted with comments such as, "Her pose is already so unique," "She's so cute," and "She looks as lovely as her mother."

Kim Ji-young gained public attention in 2023 after appearing on Channel A's dating reality show "Heart Signal 4," where she won many fans with her innocent looks and candid charm. She later married businessman Yoon Soo-young, who is six years older than her, on Feb. 6 and recently became a mother after giving birth to their first daughter.

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.