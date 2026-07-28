Lee Jung-hyun Really Married Well... Husband, Father-in-law, and Even Her Brother-in-law Are Doctors: "Opened a Clinic in Gangnam"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Singer and actress Lee Jung-hyun showed her deep family affection by personally introducing her brother-in-law, a plastic surgery specialist.

On the 28th, Lee Jung-hyun posted a short video on her social media account along with the message, "Our brother-in-law opened a plastic surgery clinic in Gangnam."

In the video, Lee Jung-hyun is seen visiting the clinic with her brother-in-law. She created a friendly atmosphere by linking arms with him and promoting the clinic herself.

Lee Jung-hyun introduced her brother-in-law's background, saying, "He is our brother-in-law. He graduated from Johns Hopkins and Seoul National University." She then added, "He opened a plastic surgery clinic in Gangnam. Please come visit a lot. My brother-in-law is the best."

Lee Jung-hyun, who has long shown a special affection for her family, drew attention from fans as she stepped forward to support her brother-in-law's new beginning.

Meanwhile, Lee Jung-hyun married orthopedic surgeon Park Yu-jeong, who is three years younger than her, in 2019. Park's father and maternal grandfather are also known to be doctors, drawing attention to the family as one with deep roots in the medical field.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.