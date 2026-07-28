Jeong Jun-ho and Lee Ha-jeong's Son, 12, Has Grown to 168 cm: "He Has Almost Caught Up With His Mom"

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Lee Ha-jeong shared an update on her 12-year-old son, who is growing rapidly, and opened up about her concerns as a parent.

On the 27th, Lee posted photos on her social media account along with the caption, "Stretching is essential for kids who are growing fast."

The photos showed Si-uk, the son of Jeong Jun-ho and Lee Ha-jeong, receiving posture correction treatment. Now much taller, he drew attention as he focused on exercise and professional body alignment work to improve his posture.

Lee said, "Si-uk has almost caught up with my height, 168 cm," adding, "Because his posture is poor, we decided to get body correction treatment and PT. They said he needs strength training." She continued, "As he grows taller, his core muscles are not developing at the same pace, so it is hard for him to maintain proper posture. I will have to make sure he does a lot of core exercises," revealing a mother's worries about her son's healthy growth.

Earlier, Lee also shared an update on her son, who has entered puberty, through the YouTube channel "JUNHO FAMILY."

At the time, she said, "I can hardly see Si-uk's face. Si-uk has entered puberty," and added with a laugh, "You can probably imagine what teenage boys are like. We have one at home too." Lee went on to say, "My husband and I are spending a lot of time praying and thinking about how to get through this period wisely," offering an honest glimpse into her feelings as a parent and drawing sympathy.

Si-uk has also drawn attention for his strong academic abilities. After competing in an international robot competition in 2024, he also took second place in an international coding competition, proving his exceptional talent and making headlines.

Meanwhile, Lee joined Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) as an announcer in 2005 and moved to TV Chosun in 2012. Since 2020, she has been working as a freelance broadcaster. She married actor Jeong Jun-ho in 2011, and the couple has one son and one daughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.