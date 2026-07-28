Choi Jin-sil's Daughter Choi Jun-hee, 41kg Skeletal Figure and Blunt Remark: "The Reason Diets Fail? Eating Without Managing It"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Choi Jun-hee, the daughter of the late actress Choi Jin-sil, drew attention once again after revealing a striking transformation before and after her diet.

On the 28th, Choi Jun-hee posted several photos on her personal account along with the message, "The reason I fail at dieting every time is not because I eat, but because I do no management after eating. People who can eat and then manage themselves again last longer than those who force themselves to endure food."

The photos showed her before-and-after transformation side by side. Choi Jun-hee, who appeared with a dramatically different look from her fuller past, drew attention with her so-called "skeletal" figure, showing not an ounce of extra fat. In particular, the photos revealed that even her toes had become slimmer, adding to the surprise.

Choi Jun-hee emphasized that the overall silhouette matters more than the number on the scale. She said, "Honestly, unless I tell people exactly how many kilograms I weigh, no one knows my weight. In the end, what people see is not the number on the scale, but the overall line of my face and body," adding, "That is why, even at the same weight, how you look really matters."

Choi Jun-hee, who has consistently shared her dieting process and body-management tips, has drawn public interest with her practical advice and candid experiences. This post also went beyond simply showing the result of weight loss, instead highlighting the importance of steady management and earning sympathy from many.

Meanwhile, Choi Jun-hee is known to have reduced her weight from 96 kg to 55 kg in the past and is currently maintaining 41 kg. She has continued to make headlines for her dramatic weight loss, and in May she announced a new beginning by marrying a non-celebrity man 11 years her senior.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.