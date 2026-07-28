Shin Seul-ki Takes on Her First Stage Play, Cast as Lead in "Flower's Secret"

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong Reporter] Actress Shin Seul-ki will appear on the stage for the first time since her debut.

Shin Seul-ki will take on her first play with "Flower's Secret," which opens in September.

"Flower's Secret" is a comedy set in a small rural village in northwestern Italy. After the husbands disappear in a mysterious accident, four housewives disguise themselves as their husbands for a day to receive insurance payouts. Written and directed by Jang Jin, the work has remained a beloved signature piece for its blend of cheerful humor and social commentary.

In the play, Shin Seul-ki plays Gina, a versatile fixer and top graduate of the Turin Institute of Technology. Gina is a key character who drives the story, moving between tension and lighthearted humor. Through this production, Shin Seul-ki is expected to show a new side of her acting in her first stage performance.

Shin Seul-ki has built a solid acting career through dramas such as "Pyramid Game," "The Haunted Palace," and "Would You Marry Me." As she expands her work from screen to stage, attention is turning to what she will bring to her first play.

Meanwhile, the play "Flower's Secret" will run at Link Art Center Bugs Hall in Seoul from September 12 to November 29. The first round of ticket sales opens at 11 a.m. on August 7.

Jo Min-jeong Reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.