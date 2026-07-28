Director Huh Beom-wook Dies at 44, Drawing Attention as a Brilliant Animator Dubbed the 'Next Yeon Sang-ho'

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Director Huh Beom-wook, who represented South Korea's independent animation scene and was often called the "next Yeon Sang-ho," has died. He was 44.

Film director Baek Jae-hyun announced the obituary on his social media account on the 28th, saying, "I regret to inform you that Director Huh Beom-wook passed away on July 28, 2026."

The funeral altar has been set up at Special Room 3 of the funeral hall at Hangang Sacred Heart Hospital in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul. The funeral procession will be held at 8 a.m. on the 30th.

Huh was a leading creator of Korean independent feature-length animation. He drew attention at home and abroad for building a body of work that sharply examined the violence and contradictions of human society.

After completing the 27th regular course and the feature production program at the Korean Academy of Film Arts (KAFA), he had once dreamed of becoming a novelist as a teenager before turning to animation directing. Through his shorts "Ordinary Meal" (2009), "City of Good People" (2011), and "Galapagos" (2019), he showcased a distinctive directorial style. He made his feature debut with "Pale Faces" (2014).

"Pale Faces" was especially praised at major film festivals overseas, including winning the feature grand prize at the Holland Animation Film Festival in the Netherlands in 2015. It was widely regarded as a work that revealed new possibilities for Korean feature-length animation. At the time, it also drew attention as one of the films, along with Yeon Sang-ho's "The Fake," that introduced the competitiveness of Korean adult animation to the world.

Huh had been scheduled to meet audiences again in August with his second feature animation, "The Pig That Survived Foot-and-Mouth Disease," his first new work in about 10 years. In the end, however, he was unable to present the film himself.

The film is a hard-boiled animation about a pig trying to become human and a human turning into a beast. It captures the violence of modern society and the essence of humanity. Even before its release, it had been invited to 35 film festivals around the world, raising expectations. Voice actors Nam Doh-hyeong and Han Woo-jin took part in the recording, and Han in particular drew attention for performing motion capture for 30 roles by himself.

With Huh's sudden passing, "The Pig That Survived Foot-and-Mouth Disease" will remain his final work.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.